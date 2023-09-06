Penny Appeal: Wakefield charity boss named best CEO at first British Asian Professional Awards
Ridwana Wallace-Laher took home the top prize at the new awards ceremony which was held on Friday (September 1) at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham.
Ridwana – who is the first Muslim female to head an international humanitarian charity – was the recipient of the main award of the ceremony, which was organised by Oceanic Consulting.
The British Asian Professional Awards recognised remarkable contributions of British Asian professionals who also play a vital role in advancing diversity and inclusion within the British professional landscape.
Ridwana joined the charity in 2014 as a volunteer and , in February this year, she was appointed CEO.
Since taking office, Ridwana has provided over four million people with meals during Eid in India, led the Penny Appeal’s emergency response to the humanitarian calamity in Lebanon, advocated on behalf of some of the poorest and most vulnerable at 10 Downing Street and in Parliament, and authored an editorial in Bond Magazine.
She said: "I am deeply honoured to receive the CEO of the Year award at the 2023 British Asian Professional Awards.
"This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a celebration of the collective efforts of my team and our commitment to driving positive change, the small change, big difference way.
"I am proud to be part of a community that values diversity and inclusion, and I am committed to continuing our journey toward success and empowerment."