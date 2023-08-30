Ossett health club launches new 'Learn to Swim' programme for young children

The study, which was carried out by Total Fitness, explored the fitness levels of 10,000 children and adults across the country and found that 74 per cent of children under seven were not swimming regularly, leading to lack of water confidence.

In response the health club, which has a branch in Ossett, is looking to encourage more children into the swimming pool as early as possible by launching a new Swim Academy for over threes.

The Swim Academy will be rolling out across all 15 clubs this Autumn, including the Wakefield club on Fryers Way, and will be based on the seven stages of ability set out in the Swim England framework.

Lessons will be held in groups of up to six for 40 minutes, and also comes with a ten minute feedback session where parents will be able to chat with their swim coach and receive feedback, tips and advice on their child’s weekly progress.

The swimming lessons will operate for 50 weeks of the year and will be discounted for members, whilst swimming lessons will also be available for non-members.

Kerry Curtis, Brand Development Director of Total Fitness, said: “We're really excited to launch our full Swim Academy offering at Total Fitness, providing a learn to swim journey from birth to early teens. We see swimming as more than just a life skill, it is the first step in life's fitness journey.

The Ossett branch of Total Fitness is one of the 15 clubs hosting the Swim Academy.

“So, when designing our swim academy product, we spoke to a lot of parents to understand how we could create a product that is different in the market and meets their needs as well as their child.

“We know learning to swim is an important commitment from parent and child, so it’s only fair we stay committed too. That's why our instructors prioritise communication and we developed the 10 minute feedback time at the end of each lesson."