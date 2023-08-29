The festival will take place on September 30 at The Lupset, on Horbury Road, and will feature a wide array of stalls, inflatables and entertainment including four live bands.

The fundraising day aims to support the pub’s new programme, which will support local residents in getting back into work following time off.

The programme will see residents train with landlady of The Lupset, Gemma Woodhouse, at St George’s Community Centre over several weeks, learning transferable skills such as customer service, book keeping, cooking and management.

General Manager and Landlady of The Lupset, Gemma Woodhouse.

At the end of four weeks, participants will be able to complete a number of nationally recognised qualifications and will have support in finding a permanent job.

The upcoming festival will see the announcement of the new programme in full, with all funds raised donated to the scheme as well as St George’s foodbank.

Gemma said: “The festival is to get lots of publicity for the programme so the community learns all about the wonderful things St George’s do – and that we are joining forces with them to get struggling people and young adults back into work.”

The fundrasier will raise vital money for the new programme as well as St George's Community Centre's foodbank and other schemes.

The idea for the programme came from a conversation between Gemma and staff at St George’s about their partnership and potential fundraising ideas.

Gemma continued: “St George’s have various training courses and qualifications they can offer that not many people know about and I have a whole host of hospitality related courses and qualifications I can offer as well so, together, we hope to appeal to those in the community that have struggled to find work.

“There’s a whole host of reasons people may need this support and nobody is excluded - we just want to be able to say we are here to help where we can.”

The festival will take place from noon to 7pm at The Lupset, with potential guests encouraged to RSVP here: Fundraising Festival