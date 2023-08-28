Ready to paw-ty? RSPCA Wakefield announces birthday tea party for 20th anniversary
The centre, on Moor Knoll Lane, is inviting locals to get invloved and join their anniversary celebrations on Saturday, September 30.
In January 2003, the Leeds and Wakefield branch merged together to become one, after years of operating as two seperate charities.
Since the merge, the new self-funded charity has helped, and rehomed, hundreds of animals to loving families.
Throughout the years, the branch has also had a few different homes, before settiling in the current centre in East Ardsley, which opened on June 27, 2015.
Throughout the summer, the branch has already been celebrating the milestone, hosting a Summer Fun Day and Dog Show in Clarence Park last month.
Now, the branch is encouraging locals to join them for further celebrations.
From 12pm to 4pm, there will be a variety of stalls, games, and refreshments, as well as a children's treasure hunt around the centre.
A spokesperson from the local centre said: "Join us at our Birthday Tea Party on Saturday, September 30 from 12pm-4pm, for a fun filled afternoon at our Animal Centre to celebrate the 20th year of our branch!
“It's going to be a great day to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our branch and to raise much needed funds to help the dogs, cats and rabbits at our centre. We can't wait to see you there!”