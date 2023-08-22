4 . Maize Maze

Get lost in the first ever Blacker Hall Farm Maize Maze! Make your way around the maze and learn about the different types of bees and how they help pollinate farmers’ crops, flowers and trees, as well as making delicious honey! You can find all bees hidden in the maze and completing the maze activity pack. £5 per ticket, which includes the activity pack! Under 2s go free. Open 10am – 4:30pm every day and you can pre-book tickets online. The Maize Maze is set in three acres and children under the age 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Photo: Getty