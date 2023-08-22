We've rounded up 10 of the best activities to do as a family this Bank Holiday weekend.
From a day at the Wakefield seaside and getting up close to a T-Rex to finding your way through a maze and partying at a family festival, there’s something for everyone!
And most of them are relatively low-cost, so what's stopping you?
1. A Grand Day Out
August 25 and 26, 10am-4pm. Get those buckets and spades ready - the beach is heading to Wakefield city centre this weekend! A Grand Day Out will be outside the Cathedral this Friday and Saturday with FREE family fun including a giant sandpit, face painting, funfair rides and seaside activities that will bring that beach cheer. Test your putting skills with crazy golf, build a sand castle in the giant sand pit and seaside craft activities. Join The Hepworth Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play. Stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery. Photo: s
2. Dinosaurs
After the discovery of a clutch of dinosaur eggs underneath Trinity Walk, the centre has decided to share the love and invite youngsters and families to meet the newly hatched dinos this summer in Wakefield. From baby dinos to fully grown roaring ones, there will also be a dino experience play compound near The Entertainer. Baby and teenage dinos will be roaming around with Trinity Keepers at various times with breaks through out the day on Thursday, 24 August, Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 from around 10.30am to 4pm. Photo: s
3. Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Spark your imagination and create shared moments of delight at YSP. Curiosity & Wonder is a packed programme of events and activities for all ages, exploring materials, the lifelong importance of play and engaging with the world around us in imaginative ways. Sparking moments of shared creativity, wonder and delight, there is something for everyone to enjoy, with free activities from a family rave, wax and clay sculpting, and live music to huge clouds of bubbles. All Curiosity & Wonder daytime activities and events are free and included with YSP admission, with the exception of the evening dining experiences at The Weston which are bookable in advance. Photo: s
4. Maize Maze
Get lost in the first ever Blacker Hall Farm Maize Maze! Make your way around the maze and learn about the different types of bees and how they help pollinate farmers’ crops, flowers and trees, as well as making delicious honey! You can find all bees hidden in the maze and completing the maze activity pack. £5 per ticket, which includes the activity pack! Under 2s go free. Open 10am – 4:30pm every day and you can pre-book tickets online. The Maize Maze is set in three acres and children under the age 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Photo: Getty