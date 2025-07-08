Ossett home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber

Diamond Social Care Ltd won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber. There are 1,050 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Ossett go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Ossett

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Diamond Social Care Ltd has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber!”

Suzanne Gelsthorpe, registered manager of Diamond Social Care Ltd said: "Wow! We’re buzzing with excitement here at Diamond Social Care! Seriously, that’s a huge deal, and it’s all thanks to the incredible feedback from the lovely folks we look after and their families right here in Wakefield and North Kirklees. It’s not just a fancy certificate; it’s a massive pat on the back from the people who matter most.

“For us, caring isn’t just a job – it’s personal. Our whole “thing” at Diamond Social Care is about looking after people the way we’d want our own family looked after. We believe everyone’s unique, with their own stories, quirks, and favourite cuppas! That’s why we don’t do “one-size-fits-all.” Whether it’s helping Mary with her daily routine or supporting Raymond with his communication, it’s all about tailoring everything to them, making sure they feel respected, independent, and comfortable in their own homes.

We’re super passionate about making a real difference to daily life here. This award just shows that doing things the right way, with heart and soul, really pays off for everyone.”

“Honestly, this award is 100% down to our fantastic team of carers. They are the absolute legends who show up every day, rain or shine, giving their all. When we told them the news, there was cheering, high-fives, and maybe even a few happy tears!

For our carers, this isn’t just about a company award. It’s a massive shout-out to their tireless efforts, their patience, their kindness, and that special knack they have for making people feel at ease. They’re the ones helping with those tricky bits of personal care, having a good laugh, and being a comforting presence, especially for folks living with dementia. This award is a huge validation for all those early mornings, and late nights, and the genuine care they pour into every single visit. It lifts everyone’s spirits and makes them feel incredibly proud of the difference they make. They are the heart and soul of Diamond Social Care, no doubt about it.”

To see Diamond Social Care Ltd’s reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432254594

Please follow this link for the full list of winners.

https://www.homecare.co.uk/awards/