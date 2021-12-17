Oulton Hall unveils major health club plans as part of multi-million pound investment

Working with industry leader Life Fitness they are rolling out a major investment programme as they fulfil their vision to make their hotels the ‘best fitness offering hotel group’ in the country.

The plan includes new technology, the latest equipment, personalised training and immersive workout experiences that will spearhead the fitness development of people throughout the UK.

The stunning upgraded Health Club will boast a state-of-the-art gym, complete with top of the range Life Fitness equipment, all fully connected to offer the latest in technology and immersive workout experience.

This will include Discover SE3HD interactive cardio machines, award winning IC7 indoor cycle bikes along with various strength and cable machines and lifting areas.

In addition, QHotels Health Club has created a fun, exciting and energetic workout environment with the introduction of the Life Fitness SYNRGY station. The SYNRGY training system enables members of all abilities to train independently or in a small group.

Every user will have access to the LF Connect app, downloadable on Apple and Android phones.

This will allow you to track your workouts. All the machines have an easy start up screen and offer everything from a traditional viewing screen to on demand workouts of various lengths, or even an interactive live filmed walk, run or cycle route from a selection of around the world lifescape courses.

The ambitious project is being delivered with partner Life Fitness who have spent fifty years creating equipment and experiences for amateurs through to professionals alike around the world. Their equipment is used by the Lawn Tennis Association and their Wimbledon contenders and major sporting facilities and talent globally.

Jodi Phillips, UK Business Development and Hospitality Manager of Life Fitness said: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide equipment and programming to Oulton Hall that will provide guests and members from across Leeds and Yorkshire with premium, effective exercise experiences.

At Life Fitness, we pride ourselves on working with our partners to understand their vision and requirements, then bringing these to life with our wide range of solutions. We have seen an increase in people wanting more ‘On Demand’ sessions and personalised programmes when they visit a fitness suite, and we’re pleased that The QHotels Collection vision reflects this, too.’

The QHotels Collection, Golf, Leisure & Spa Director Keith Pickard said: “It has always been our desire to offer the best gyms, fitness and leisure activities in the country. Now after 18 months of planning and looking for the perfect partner, that vision is real. This will also be our biggest investment in over two decades and the best you can get.

“We are introducing an anytime, to suit your needs gym and training facility for everyone and at the highest level of coaching and with the best equipment. Many high profile athletes and celebrities are training with some of the high level equipment we are featuring in our gyms.”

To encourage the local community to sign up to a healthier lifestyle and to “get in shape”, the hotel is offering a free membership day trial in January to encourage sign up to a better, fitter lifestyle.