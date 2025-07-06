Our village salon: From challenges to success and exciting new beginnings

Nestled in the heart of our charming village Ryhill, our beloved salon has been on quite a journey over the past year. Despite facing a few obstacles along the way, we are proud to say that we are now stronger, more vibrant, and more committed than ever to serving our community with warmth, friendliness, and a touch of fun. When we first acquired the building, it was old, dirty, dilapidated and revealing its original brickwork in some rooms — a blank canvas waiting to be transformed.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We decided to breathe new life into it, engaging local tradespeople from the village to help us turn the space around in just seven weeks. They worked tirelessly to get the project done!

The result? A stylish, welcoming salon that’s already become a hub of creativity and positivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we’re still fine-tuning a few details/areas we’re proud of how far we’ve come and excited about what’s ahead.

Salon ladies with big future plans!

Our success wouldn’t be possible without our incredible team of professionals. Zoe, our passionate owner, has been a beautician for 21 years, bringing a wealth of experience and a genuine love for enhancing natural beauty. Alongside her is Sarah, our talented stylist with 23 years of Hair experience, who’s always staying ahead of the latest trends. Together, our staff create a warm, friendly, and fun environment where clients feel like part of our community.

We also work closely with Barnsley College and students from Wakefield, giving young people the chance to kick-start their careers with hands-on training and real-world experience.

Looking forward to 2026, we are thrilled to announce the official launch of our very own Training Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new venture will allow us to nurture and develop local talent, providing aspiring stylists and beauty therapists with the mentorship, experience, and key skills they need to succeed.

We were recently awarded Highly Recommended salon through the online booking system Fresha, based solely on our clients reviews.

Our dedication and hard work have recently been recognized entering the Yorkshire Business Awards 2025 and the UK Hair & Beauty Awards — an exciting milestone that highlights our commitment to excellence as well as being the No.1 rated salon in our area on Google and Highly Recommended on the online system Fresha!

Zoe reflects, “It’s been hard work getting to where we are now, and it’s still not exactly how I envisioned it but we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

Our overarching goal is to make every visitor feel like part of our community and leave feeling fabulous. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do, and we aim to create a space where clients can relax, enjoy, and leave feeling their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we look to the next 12 months, we’re eager to grow our team with more talented local individuals and continue delivering the high-quality service our clients love. We believe that with passion, perseverance, and community support, our village salon will keep thriving and inspiring.

Thank you for being part of our journey — we can’t wait to see what the future holds!