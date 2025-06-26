Outdoor bar and pizza kitchen planned for historic Wakefield pub

Plans have been submitted to open a new bar in the grounds of an historic pub in Wakefield.

Proposals include converting a garage next to the King Arms, Heath, into an outdoor bar area.

The scheme also includes a pizza serving counter and pizza oven in the kitchen of the main building.

Parts of the Grade-II listed building date back to the late 1600s and the premises is within the Heath conservation area.

Ossett Brewery said the work would be “sympathetic” to the historic setting of the building and represented a “huge investment” into the venue

A planning statement submitted to Wakefield Council said: “The proposals are designed as an upgrading of the existing and associated features, to improve the customer experience offered.

“The Kings Arms is a valued local amenity, and the proposals seek to consolidate the popularity of the premises and strengthen its status as a vital and viable destination that positively contributes to the local area.

“In an era where public houses are often under threat of redevelopment and under pressure to compete with other pubs and restaurants in the area, it is important to support development which helps to enhance the viability of a pub business.”

If approved, the work involves creating a cellar at the back of the garage, along with a bar, tables and outdoor heaters.

Permission is also sought to attach a fixed awning to the front of the garage with undercover seating.

Other changes planned for the premises include replacing gas lights which have been condemned and can no longer be used throughout the pub.

The applicant said: “We would have the lights made to suit a heritage feel.”

The document adds: “The proposals seek to improve the attractiveness of the building and outdoor area.

“The scale of development is appropriate to the local setting.

“It is considered that the proposals do not adversely affect the character and setting of the area.”