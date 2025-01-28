Pet superstore Jollyes announces plans for brand new store in Pontefract creating 12 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning pet superstore Jollyes has announced it is to open a brand new store in Pontefract later this year as part or its expansion plans.

The firm, which already has 100 outlets across the UK, is set to open the Pontefract premises in the first half of this year as part of expansion plans which will see it launch in a number of towns, as well as upgrade and refurbish some of its existing shops.

Jollyes said the new stores, including the Pontefract branch, will give customers access to Jollyes’ raw food frozen ‘shop-in-shop’ and community pet clinics, which will offer vet services such as microchipping and vaccinations.

The new store will open at Unit 4 at South Baileygate Retail Park on Friday, March 14 and will be looking to recruit 12 new members of staff.

Jollyes is opening a new store in Pontefract in April.

Chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “Being relentless in lowering prices to deliver on our promise to be the best value pet store in town is at the heart of our DNA and the promise we make to our customers.

"We’re looking forward to bringing that combination of low prices, service and expertise to even more communities during 2025.”

Jollyes’ colleagues will be entitled to enhanced paid maternity leave of six months, up from six weeks, while paid paternity leave will double to four weeks, up from two weeks.

And as it knows that there are many roads to becoming a parent, from this month its team can take advantage of fertility leave for two days of each IVF cycle, alongside neonatal leave and baby loss leave.

In 2025 Jollyes is teaming up with a number of organisations to help broaden the range of people who have the chance to build a career at the retailer.

That includes over-50’s recruitment platform Rest Less, Fair Chance Business Alliance, which specialises in securing roles for people with criminal records and joining the Armed Forces Covenant that will guarantee any ex-servicemen and women an interview on applying for a role.

Jollyes had a strong 2024, winning new investment to fund its growth plaans, being named as the best retailer in Britain at the prestigious Retail Week awards for retailers under £250m turnover and making the Sunday Times’ list for the first time as one of Britain’s best big companies to work for.