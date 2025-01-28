Pets & Friends launch on Just Eat, offering thousands of pet products delivered in 30 minutes or less
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The family owned business, which has a store in Wakefield, is now offering thousands of pet products delivered in 30 minutes or less, including frozen raw food, cat litter, bulk sacks and more via Just Eat.
Just Eat animal lovers can order thousands of their favourite pet products straight to their door - including dry, wet and frozen raw food for dogs and cats, as well as treats, grooming products and toys.
Dan Corcoran, store manager at Pets & Friends, said: “Whether you’ve run out of kibble, struggle to get to store or need support transporting heavier items, Just Eat offers a quick, accessible way to shop and care for your pet.”
He added: “Just Eat will also offer customers another way to click and collect with us in store if it’s more convenient for them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.