Phoenix Works: Plan to demolish century-old industrial estate to build modern units

A century-old industrial estate could be demolished to make way for modern business units.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to clear the Phoenix Works complex, at Horbury Bridge, Wakefield, to make way for a new development.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council described the site as a “legacy industrial estate with a disparate collection of buildings in various states of disrepair.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 0.8 hectare site, which lies between St Johns Street and Storrs Hill Road, is surrounded by housing, a park, tennis courts and bowling green.

Plans have been submitted to clear the Phoenix Works complex, at Horbury Bridge, Wakefield, to make way for a new development.

The scheme involves flattening a three-storey warehouse, which dates back to the early 1900s, and smaller buildings, some of which were described as “unsightly” and “no longer fit for purpose.”

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of applicant Precious Holdings Ltd said: “The site use is well established but the building stock is tired and the layout disjointed.

“The erection of new units offers the opportunity to reinvigorate an existing complex to provide well serviced, modern industrial space in an accessible setting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the application, around 20 full-time employees are based at the complex.

The century-old industrial estate could be demolished to make way for modern business units.

The statement added: “Although existing tenants will be offered the opportunity to take space, the units have been designed to offer flexibility for a variety of potential end users with open plan space.”

The applicant said the new development represents a “marked improvement” on the current site layout, which “creates conflict between residential and commercial uses.”

The document said the applicant was also considering holding a meeting for local residents to consider the proposals to “hopefully allay any concerns.”