Places available for free Yorkshire business masterclass on establishing a limited company

Yorkshire entrepreneurs considering transforming their business into a limited company are being invited to a free workshop in Leeds where they will be guided through the essential steps.

Taking place at Leeds Media Centre in Chapeltown on Tuesday 21 October from 4-6pm, it is the latest in a series of business masterclasses organised byUnity Enterprise (UE), the not-for-profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

It will be led by Pam Lyal, a commercial broker and UE business tenant, who will outline the key steps in the process.

Essential elements include how to register the business, understand director responsibilities, comply with tax and insurance requirements, and avoid common pitfalls that can slow progress.

Leeds Media Centre, one of three business locations in the city operated by Unity Enterprise

Participants will also offered practical advice on protecting their privacy, drafting key documents and working effectively with accountants.

Richard Aitoro, UE Business Adviser, said: “Whether starting your first company or refining your knowledge, this workshop will provide attendees with the confidence to launch and run a successful limited company with ease.

“Pam is an expert in his field with a deep understanding of what’s involved.

“As well as sharing details of the process, he will also answer questions to ensure the path to success is clear.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “We are grateful to West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the UK Government for their continued support which has enabled UE to host an interconnected series of free masterclasses, with a special emphasis on attracting involvement from participants from hard-to-reach communities.

“Their purpose is to equip active and aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills to follow their business dreams.

“Each standalone event has been a huge success. I know that Pam, who is based at Leeds Media Centre and lives in the local community, will continue that trend.”

Further information about 'Setting up a Limited Company - Essential Legal Steps and Tips' is available from Richard Aitoro on Tel: 07383 83939393 or email: [email protected]

The event is free to attend but numbers are limited and those interested in taking part are urged to reserve their places on Eventbrite.