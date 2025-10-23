Plan for fish and chip restaurant at former Hemsworth YMCA approved at second attempt

A resubmitted planning application to convert a building in Hemsworth into a fish and chip restaurant has been approved.

The application to convert the former YMCA building on Grove Lane was withdrawn in April and then resubmitted in August.

Obesity concerns were cited as the reason for denying planning permission initially.

On recommending the application for approval, a Wakefield Council case officer report said: “The introduction of a restaurant/takeaway in this currently vacant unit would add to the economic vibrancy of the area which weighs in favour of the proposed development.

Former YMCA in Hemsworth. Picture by Google

"It is considered on balance that the proposed loss of the existing community use would not have a significant detrimental impact upon meeting the needs of the local community."

The plans received support from Hemsworth residents, with 34 people writing to the council to comment in favour.

One comment read: “A good fish and chip shop is just what Hemsworth needs. The restaurant would bring people into Hemsworth putting money back into our local community.

"We have plenty of other takeaways but not a nice fish and chip restaurant. The building needs to be put to a good use. I fully support this application."

Another said: “The restaurant would support local suppliers and neighbouring businesses by drawing more people into the town.

"We have many sizeable buildings in Hemsworth that have sat vacant for years, and the historic YMCA, a landmark with nearly a century of heritage, deserves preservation rather than decline.

"Restoring this iconic building to once again serve the community would be fantastic for all generations to see and for it to be used as a fish and chip restaurant would just serve the community perfectly.”

A design and access statement provided on behalf of the application said it would bring a building back into use and combat antisocial behaviour.

It said: "Given that the building is currently empty, its conversion and refurbishment to form a joint fish and chip restaurant and takeaway will provide a much needed and appealing small business opportunity that will add to and compliment the immediate area and stop any further minor vandalism incidents on the building and a reduction of anti-social behaviour carried out in the rear secluded areas of the site.”