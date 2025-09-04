A planning application has been approved to convert a vacant former bookshop in Pontefract town centre into a bar.

The plans for House of Ales in Mauds Yard in the town centre were submitted last autumn and the bar has been in operation since December.

Owner Karl Gilbert got the place up and running but had to wait a long eight months to get retrospective planning permission.

But he said the bar and shop had been warmly received and hoped it helped contribute to the nightlife of Pontefract.

He said: “It’s gone very well so far, can't complain. It's obviously a niche market selling continental beers and UK craft beer but it's been great.

"The night scene in Pontefract has come a long way. My thinking was I hope my place does something no one else does. It's a unique place in Pontefract”

He previously ran a similar business from the town’s market but recently wrapped it up.

Karl said: “It did well in the market but not suited because of the opening hours, it was always something I wanted to expand into another premises.

I planned on running both.

"But I decided to move everything from the market a month ago and everything I had for sale there is now in the bar.”

A Wakefield Council case officer said the development would bring “the site back into active use and would contribute towards the vitality of the wider town centre”.

A design and access statement provided with the application said the applicant, at the time,

already had a shop within the town’s market hall but the opening hours were limited to 9am until 4pm, which they were looking to increase.

It said: “Pontefract is currently booming, with many new cafes/bars opening.

"If planning is approved his current customers will be able to use the new premises after 4pm.

"We hope you will look upon our application favourably and support our proposed development, which is essential for the business and will add to making Pontefract a vibrant place for visitors and residents.”

The town’s nightlife is widely considered to have expanded since the pandemic.