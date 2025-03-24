Plan to turn former city centre restaurant into play cafe

Plans have been submitted to convert a former city centre restaurant into a children’s play café.

Proposals include creating a “vibrant hub” for youngster, parents and caregivers at the premises on Northgate.

An application has been made to Wakefield Council to open the new business, called Tiny Tribe Play Café, at the vacant unit at the junction of Talbot and Falcon Yard.

The premises was previously Icmeler Turkish restaurant, which closed in February 2024.

The application, by Bronte Creary said: “Tiny Tribe Play Café will be a welcoming and enriching space designed specifically for parents, caregivers, and children up to four years old.

“The primary function of the business is as a high-quality café, serving premium coffee, refreshments, and a selection of food in a comfortable, family-friendly setting.

“In addition to its café offering, Tiny Tribe Play Café will feature a thoughtfully curated, age-appropriate play area, designed to enhance the experience for families with young children.”

Plans also includes introducing special events, workshops, and partnerships with local businesses to create a “community-oriented café and social space”.

If the scheme is approved, the business would operate from 9:30am to 4:00pm, Monday to Saturday, with private hire available on Sundays.

A maximum of 20 children would be allowed be in the café at any given time, with bookings required in advance.

The document also said: “Sessions will run for two hours, allowing sufficient time for cleaning and reorganisation between groups to maintain a welcoming and hygienic environment.

“The only machinery in use will be a commercial coffee machine, coffee bean grinder, hot water boiler, and panini press – all of which will be housed securely behind the café counter to prevent access by children.

“A locked entry area will also be in place to ensure that children cannot access the front door without an accompanying adult.

“The proposed use maintains compatibility with surrounding businesses and offers a valuable community asset that enhances the local area.

“The target demographic consists of parents and caregivers (aged 20-45) seeking a safe, engaging space where they can enjoy high-quality refreshments while their children engage in informal, supervised play.”