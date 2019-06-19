Plan to turn Wakefield city centre office block into 46 flats

An application to convert an office block into 46 flats has been submitted to the council.

Raines House, on Denby Dale Road, in the city centre, could be converted into residential housing if plans are approved.



They could see the site transformed in 36 one bed flats, including studios, and a further 10 two bed flats. Residents would benefit from 73 parking spaces already on site.



Developers Roger Lee Planning Ltd have said they do not believe the plans will “influence the existing way in which the site works” in terms of parking or highways.



Planning permission is not needed to convert the offices in to flats, but instead relates to contamination and flooding risks and the noise, transport and highways impacts of the development.

The plans also include space for two retail or commercial units on the ground floor.



To view the application in full, visit the Wakefield Council planning portal and search for reference 19/00773/COUO.