Point S member Ossett Tyre House celebrates over 50 years in business

Local tyre dealer and auto repair centre, Ossett Tyre House, is celebrating over 50 years of trading.

The business opened its doors to its local community in Ossett in 1971, and has since been on hand to assist its customers with their tyre and auto repair requirements. An independent, multi-generational family-run business, Ossett Tyre House was initially set up by Ken Clarke, with the day-to-day operations of the business currently overseen by Directors, Stuart Clarke and Jake Clarke, Ken’s son and grandson, respectively. Having established itself within its local community over the last 53 years, Ossett Tyre House offers a professional, trustworthy and reliable service, as well as a welcoming customer experience.

Before formally establishing the business, Ken started his career as an area salesman for Goodyear and Avon. He then set up the Motorist Shop in Ossett town centre in the late 1960s, which eventually transitioned into an all-encompassing vehicle maintenance shop in the early 1970s. This resulted in Ossett Tyre House (Ken Clarke Ltd) being incorporated as a Limited Company in 1974. As the business continued to develop, it added MOTs to its service offering in the early 1980s, and oversaw the complete renovation of both of its sites in 1995, which included the addition of van bays and a higher roof to accommodate taller vehicles.

Since 2014, the company has been a member of the Point S network, a group that consists of over 300 independent tyre dealers and auto repair centres across the UK. As part of the network, Ossett Tyre House benefits from Point S’s national and international purchasing agreements with leading suppliers of tyres, parts, oils and lubricants, tools, accessories, and consumables. The network also offers local, regional, and national fleet tender opportunities and a bespoke training programme, as well as access to marketing support, digital tools, and Point S’s own-brand range of tyres.

On the 50-year milestone of the business, Ossett Tyre House Director, Jake Clarke, said: “We're thrilled to be looking back on over 50 years of success here at Ossett Tyre House. Since my grandfather, Ken, founded the business in 1971, we have remained dedicated to providing exceptional tyre and auto repair services to the Ossett and Wakefield community.

“As a multi-generational family-run business, we take pride in our commitment to professionalism, reliability, and creating a welcoming experience for our customers. Our membership with the Point S network has only strengthened our ability to serve our customers with top-quality parts and services. We're excited for what the future holds and look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence for many more years to come.”