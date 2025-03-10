Pontefract-based CIC marks one year of delivering immersive team development workshop: ‘Battle of the Barristers’

Mum of two, Diane Hall, 50, based in Pontefract, founded Evolve3 CIC in 2022.

A year ago, at the end of February 2024, she launched her groundbreaking and successful team development workshop ‘Battle of the Barristers’ - an immersive courtroom-inspired experience that has now been delivered in over 40 businesses and community-based organisations across Yorkshire.

The experience offers a unique and compelling approach to team-building through the lens of real crime cases.

Coming from a forensics background, having worked in digital forensics and after co-delivering forensic training workshops with police officers, Diane has always been interested in crime and human psychology. Together with her daughter, who writes murder mystery games through her own business, she devised this unique and popular workshop.

"We knew people enjoyed true crime, but we didn’t anticipate just how much they would love stepping into the shoes of real trial teams," said Diane Hall, Director of Evolve3 CIC and Founder of the Battle of the Barristers workshops.

Unlike many other traditional team-building activities, Battle of the Barristers challenges participants to think critically, collaborate effectively, and present persuasive arguments.

Diane continues: "The response has been phenomenal, and seeing teams become fully immersed in the experience - regardless of their background or personality type - has been incredibly rewarding. It’s team development like never before. It excites and stimulates introverts as well as extroverts and it’s accessible for all - unlike some of the go-to ‘sporty’ team building activities that organisations often choose."

Teams are assigned to either the prosecution or defence and they’re given the evidence that was originally presented in the real-life criminal trial. Through structured debates and case-building exercises, participants sharpen essential skills such as strategic thinking, communication, and problem-solving.

Diane said: “The outcome is never predetermined - victory is based on how well the teams analyse and present their cases, rather than the actual verdict of the original trial.”

This one-year milestone marks a significant achievement for Evolve3 CIC, a social enterprise dedicated to enhancing teamwork and decision-making in both corporate and community settings.

Diane said: “It’s a great way for businesses and corporates to gain, but also give back, as the revenue generated from booking a Battle of Barristers workshop subsidises its delivery in schools, colleges, and community organisations - ensuring that valuable team development opportunities reach a wider audience.”

63% of leaders agree that team-building activities improve communication amongst employees

Organisations that promote collaboration and communication are 4.5 times less likely to lose their best employees

The immediate use or application of information delivered improves its retention by 75%-90%35% of workers have experienced a dispute or a difficult relationship with a co-worker

Diane adds: “Investment in marketing and upskilling a company’s workforce are the two main things that are cut from organisations’ budgets when the economy is weak, yet it’s their people who are key to the company’s growth and innovation.

"Our Battle of the Barristers experience forms the start of a longer-term, in-depth training programme that transforms disengaged, unproductive teams into cohesive, motivated, loyal workforces who are keen to play a part in their company’s ongoing success.”

With group sizes ranging from 8 to 30 participants, Battle of the Barristers is designed for businesses and organisations looking to engage their teams in an innovative and memorable way. The workshop’s emphasis on argumentation and structured discussion ensures that both introverts and extroverts alike have a voice, making it an inclusive experience that ultimately strengthens team dynamics.

Lisa Milburn, Foundation Director, Community Foundation Wakefield District said: “The experience had such a huge impact on our team. The skills we implemented during and after the Barristers workshop were both varied and numerous. We didn’t even notice we were being ‘developed’; we just had an afternoon of fascination and fun.”

Catherine Hirst, Barnsley College Executive Team said: “It was a brilliant experience and such a well-written exercise that we all enjoyed and all learnt from. It was nice to be able to talk to colleagues about things we wouldn’t normally talk about - everyone really got into it. I highly recommend it.”

To mark its first anniversary, Evolve3 CIC is offering a 50% discount on any Battle of the Barristers booking made throughout March and April 2025.

Businesses and organisations interested in experiencing this one-of-a-kind workshop can find out more via the website.