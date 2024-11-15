Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Pontefract beautician who transformed her garden shed into a beauty salon has been nominated for an SOS Beauty award for the second year running.

Becki Morton – who runs her Beauty by Becki business from her garden in Pontefract – is in with a chance of becoming a finalist in the SOS Beauty Awards 2025.

The home-based beautician, who transformed her garden shed into a “homely” and “comfortable” beauty room, will be competing for a place in the top 10 for the Home Salon of the Year category in order to make it through to the finals.

Speaking about what it would mean to win, Becki said: “It would just be amazing, the fact that I have built it from nothing.”

Becki, who lives in Pontefract with her 13-year-old daughter, began gaining qualifications in 2018, including training in nails, lashes and massage, to become a qualified beautician and build her business from scratch. She said she wanted the freedom to work around her daughter, adding that winning the award would show her daughter that she “can do anything that she puts her mind to” and that “hard work pays off.”

Becki previously made the top 10 in the SOS Beauty Awards last year, placing seventh in the Beautician of the Year category.

“That was a huge win for me anyway to even make it to the finals,” she added.

Speaking about her role as a beautician, Becki said: “When you are a beautician you are not just a beautician, you are a therapist for people.

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges in the new year, with those placing in the top 10 in each category progressing through to the finals.

“I like people knowing they have got somebody to speak to, I’m helping people feel as beautiful on the outside as they are on the inside.”

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges at the end of January, and finalists will be announced in February. The awards ceremony will take place in Manchester at the Hilton by Deansgate Hotel in May 2025.

The SOS Beauty Awards were launched in 2023 to mark the one-year anniversary of the SOS Beauty app – a platform used to book beauticians and hairdressers – and to recognise and acknowledge talent within the industry.