Pontefract B&M shop to go up for auction

A prominent high street shop in Pontefract is going up for auction.

The 27,796 sq ft B&M on Market Place is a freehold property with a guide price of £750,000.

Auctioneers Acuitus said the property produces £70,000 in annual rental income and was “a substantial and prominent three-storey building, providing ground floor retail accommodation together with ancillary accommodation on the basement and first floors, along with rear car parking and access via Southgate”.

Charlie Powter of Acuitus said: “This asset sits prominently in Pontefract’s retail centre, offering investors a substantial piece of retail property that benefits from reliable rental income from a long-established tenant”.

B&M in Pontefract town centre. Picture by Acuitus

The auction will take place on October 30 at 12pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

Acuitus added: “The property benefits from being opposite Pontefract Market Halls, offering indoor and outdoor market stalls six days a week and public car parking along Valley Road.”