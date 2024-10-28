Pontefract bookshop could be converted into a craft beer bar
The plan is for a change of use at unit A, Maud’s Yard.
A design and access statement provided with the application said the applicant already had a shop within the town’s market hall but the opening hours were limited to 9am until 4pm, which they were looking to increase.
It said: “Pontefract is currently booming, with many new cafes/bars opening.
"If planning is approved his current customers will be able to use the new premises after 4pm.
"We hope you will look upon our application favourably and support our proposed development, which is essential for the business and will add to making Pontefract a vibrant place for visitors and residents.”
Under the plans the new bar would open 4pm until 11pm Monday to Saturday and noon to 6pm until Sundays and bank holidays.
