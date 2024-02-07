Pontefract Civic Society Design Awards give credit to regeneration projects that have helped town to prosper
Pontefract Civic Society hosted its Design Awards for 2022 in the Georgian Nelson Room of Pontefract Town Hall.
Society chairman Paul Cartwright said: “This is an evening to celebrate regeneration projects which enhance the historic streetscape and open spaces of Pontefract as a place for residents and visitors to shop, relax, and enjoy.”
The civic society presented the Countess of Rosse Façade of the Year award to Headhunters salon for a two year project, based on the façade’s bold and distinctive colour scheme and signage, over all three floors.
Headhunters was nominated in three categories and they walked away with two awards.
Jenine Hunter, owner, said, “I’m absolutely blown away to be entered into so many categories, and to have won two of them, makes all the hard work worthwhile. I can’t thank everyone that voted for me enough, and for all their kind words about my project”.
Other awards presented on the night were civic/commercial commercial category – Indoor Market Hall, special commendations – Pontefract Park Play Area, regeneration award – No. 23/Erubi, residential award – WDH Newport House, heritage award – Red Lion, and improvement award - Headhunters.
Philip Henfrey, civic society planning group deputy coordinator, said: “Our assessments start with the planning applications, followed by walking around the town checking the changes as they take place, and then suitable nominees are visited to discuss the work with owners – it’s a year-long activity for us”.