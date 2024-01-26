Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The green light has been given to the scheme on Northgate which has been most recently used as a salon.

The property is within a car park adjacent to Fitness Base gym and Mamma Mia restaurant.

The plan was a part retrospective, resubmitted application originally given the go-ahead in May last year.

The site off Northgate in Pontefract town centre. Picture by Google

A design and access statement from the developers set out the difficulties that were found following the initial application.

It said: “Following the approval of plans, the original works were to renovate, extend, and convert the existing salon into a full licensed bar.

"Upon commencement of site works it was apparent that the building was not suitable for renovation and as a result required full demolition.

"The applicant was unaware at that time that a further full planning application was required.”

The statement added that the proposals would fit it with the look of Pontefract town centre and benefit

It said: “This newly formed gable ends will face the existing car park and will include mock Tudor clad gables to reflect the style of the host buildings on the remainder of the site.

“The character and form of the building, including the provision of a pitched slate roof, will reflect the character and style of the host buildings on the site.

“The layout of the site is enhanced by bringing a redundant and tired building on the site back into use.

“The proposed bar will help re-energise the application site and boost the local economy.

Comments from members of the public included in the application backed the introduction of a new local business and said it could complement the neighbouring Mama Mia restaurant.

The proposed opening hours of the new bar are noon to midnight, Monday to Saturday, and noon to 11pm, on Sundays and bank holidays.

A council officer’s report states: “The proposed development would be acceptable in this location and would contribute to the amenities provided within Pontefract town centre along with the more immediate amenities within the wider site.