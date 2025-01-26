Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from Pontefract say they are ‘blown away’ after winning £4,000 in Hays Travel’s holiday giveaway.

Kevin and Patricia Gamble won back the cost of their holiday thanks to the travel agents’ £100K prize pot.

The couple said: “We are absolutely blown away with our win.

"We have booked with the fantastic girls at Hays Travel Pontefract branch for a few years now – we wouldn’t go anywhere else as they go the extra mile with everything they do, and there is always a brilliant atmosphere when we go in.

Kevin and Patricia Gamble have won back the cost of their holiday after booking with travel consultant Joanne Roberts,

"We will be putting the money we have got back towards another holiday.”

Kevin and Patricia’s holiday was booked by travel consultant Joanne Roberts, while Pontefract branch manager Alison Padgett personally announced the win on social media.

Joanne said: “It was amazing to find out that Patricia and Kevin had won in the £100k Holiday Giveaway campaign.

"Thank you both for choosing Hays Travel – we hope you have a fabulous time on your holiday and we can’t wait to hear all about it!”

Every customer who books a holiday in one of Hays Travel’s 500 retail branches or with a Hays Personal Travel Consultant is automatically entered into a prize draw the following week, with the chance to win back the cost of their holiday up to the value of £4,000.

Each of the 10 holiday giveaway winners are announced on social media by the branch or Personal Travel Consultant who booked their trip, with one announcement per week up until March 2, 2025.

An additional 100 lucky customers have the chance of winning £500 off the cost of their holiday.

Jane Schumm, Retail Director of Hays Travel, said: “Fostering meaningful relationships with customers is important to us and having our travel consultants personally announce each winner will make it an extra special experience for both the winners and our colleagues.

"Congratulations to Kevin and Patricia, and good luck to all our customers in the coming weeks.”

Alongside the main giveaways, Hays Travel has social media competitions running throughout January and February on its Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages.

Six winners will be chosen at random to each win a holiday to their dream destination.