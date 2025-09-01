A Castleford business, set up by a mum-of-two after being made redundant twice, has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025 by the Small Business Saturday campaign.

After being made redundant and struggling during the pandemic, Donna Wilson turned to her passion for self-care to support her mental health.

In 2021, the 40-year-old launched her first side-hussle, A Fizzy Tale, selling pamper packs and bath bombs.

As demand grew, she rented a space at The Old Courthouse in Pontefract, where she was invited to help expand the venue to include more handmade goods.

This led to the creation, in 2023, of her full-time business, Forever After Collective – a creative hub, now based in Castleford town centre.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the public to support and spend with small firms.

Following a nationwide search, Forever After Collective has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the most innovative and admired small businesses across the nation, and Forever After Collective will be profiled by the campaign on September 10 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK on December 6..

Donna, who has spent the past few years championing local makers and businesses, whilst promoting mental wellbeing through creativity and community workshops, said: “I’m incredibly proud of this recognition for Forever After Collective.

"This isn’t just a shop - it’s a true community space where small businesses grow, people connect, and mental health matters.

“We currently support nearly 50 creators, artists, and independent businesses, with most of them being local to Yorkshire.

"Many are balancing full-time jobs, parenting, or personal health challenges. That is why I wanted to build something meaningful - a space that gives people like me, a chance to succeed.

"They don’t have to run a stall or give up their weekends. They just stock the shelves, and I take care of the rest.

“Forever After gave me something to believe in, and I think that’s why so many people feel safe to open up here - whether they’re customers or creators.

“I’m so proud that Forever After Collective is now not only a local favourite but also a nationally recognised small business with a powerful story - one of resilience, purpose, and the importance of giving others a platform to share and shine.”

To celebrate, Donna is bringing the community together and hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Wednesday, September 18, followed by a cosy Autumn product launch that same evening at Forever After Collective, welcoming regular customers, local makers and new visitors alike.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Small businesses are the nation’s favourite businesses, bringing immeasurable value to our local communities and powering the wider economy.

“Firms like Forever After Collective in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses.

"It is so important that we encourage public support for small businesses up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year.”

To find out more about Forever After Collective click here.