Pontefract pharmacy under new management after being sold to independent operator

Medichem Ltd at Stuart Road Surgery in Pontefact, dispenses around 12,000 items per month and has also been a designated Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The pharmacy was previously owned by Mr Rajeev Dhand who, after 10 years of ownership, decided to sell to pursue retirement.

Following a confidential sales process, it has been sold to independent operator, Sutton Manor Pharma, which owns four other sites, including two in Hull and one in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medichem Pharmacy was sold for an undisclosed price.

Mr Rajeev Dhand said, “We are pleased to have completed the sale to Sutton Manor Pharma who we are confident will continue the strong service provision that the pharmacy is known for.

"They inherit a fantastic pharmacy team, and we wish them and the new owners the greatest of success.”

Speaking on behalf of Sutton Manor Pharma Services, Director, Mr Manish Khanna, said, “We are delighted to have taken over the pharmacy and hope to build on the excellent service that Raj and the team at Medichem have provided to the local community over the years.

"We plan to further enhance the provision of pharmacy services at the Stuart Road site and beyond in Pontefract.”

Jon Booth, Associate Director – Pharmacy at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said, “It’s been a real pleasure to deal with the sale on behalf of Raj and his fellow Directors as he moves further along with his plans to fully retire from community pharmacy.

"The pharmacy itself offers the new owners a fantastic platform to build on future growth thanks to its established position next door to the GP surgery as well as being a designated COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

"The new owners are experienced regional operators who have bought via Christie & Co in previous years, and we wish them the greatest of success with their new site.”