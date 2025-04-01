Pontefract pub The Old Grocers receives Camra award
The Old Grocers was opened in 2019 by Amanda Johnson and her partner Dave Dobson.
It became part of a kickstart to the nightlife scene in the town, which has built up momentum in subsequent years.
And now Wakefield’s branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has named it pub of the year.
Camra branch chairman Mark Goodair said: “It is the first time a pub from outside of Wakefield has won this prestigious award this century.
“David and Mandy set up this micropub in July 2019 and in this period they have won the pub of the season on four occasions.
"This is a clear recognition of their commitment to serving quality real ale.”
Branch pubs officer Scott Nightingale said: “It is a great place, with great ales.I always enjoy my visits here.
"Dave and Mandy are always so welcoming and have finally got the pub of the year accolade they deserve.”
Amanda said all the couple’s savings were on the line when they opened.
And trying to survive during the pandemic, when the business was new to the scene, was “incredibly stressful”.
On winning the award, she said: “We want to obviously thank our customers and Camra members for helping us get the pub of the year award back over in Pontefract after over 26 years of it being out of the town.
"It’s been a pleasure to bring a new pub to the area to bring award winning cask ale to town of limited offerings we feel we have added to the night time economy also.
"After being established for nearly six years we have made our way into the Good Beer Guide year on year, which brings camra members to visit from up and down the country.
"The community we have built, having a hub in the town for people to meet up and come and make new friends over a pint or too, is truly an achievement to behold.”
Camra was formed in 1971 over fears that traditional cask ales, usually poured through hand pumps, would be wiped out.
