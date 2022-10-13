Pontefract restaurant named in AA Restaurant Guide 2023
A restaurant in Pontefract has been named in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.
By Tom Scargill
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Wentbridge House Hotel in Pontefract is one of 83 Yorkshire restaurants to be included in the guide.
There are 68 listed in gastronomic destination North Yorkshire alone, and 16 completely new entries this year.
West Yorkshire’s entries are mainly centred on the Leeds dining scene.
The guide’s focus is on country house hotels, fine dining and traditional inns – though there are some more modern recommendations.