Pontefract folk are invited to head down to their local BB Nevison Superstore tomorrow for free pizza and live music after being chosen by Guinness’ Lovely Drops campaign.

All locals in the area are invited to head down and soak up the atmosphere, enjoy some free food and musical entertainment, as well as checking out the new art.

The store is one of just four stores to hold the special day.

Locals are invited to head down to BB Nevison Superstore & Post Office, at 33 Orchard Head Lane, Pontefract from 12.30pm tomorrow (Thursday, August 15).

The store celebrations in Walsall last week - a similar celebration is taking place in Pontefract on Thursday.

All summer, Guinness have been giving away prizes via the Lovely Drops app, ranging from tickets to some of the summer’s hottest festivals and events, including the Autumn Internationals Rugby Competition, to exclusive limited edition Kathi-Burke and Guinness-branded merchandise

David Mills, Commercial Sales Manager, said: “This summer we have taken our ‘Lovely Drops’ campaign on the road and to the doorsteps of convenience retailers nationwide.

"We know that these stores, and the retailers who run them, are integral to their communities, so, we want to give back by transforming their store-fronts to give them the opportunity to celebrate with their customers.”