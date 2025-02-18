Pontefract's revamped Counting House is set to reopen as a pub and restaurant

One of Pontefract’s most historic and striking buildings has undergone a massive revamp and is set to become a pub and restaurant.

The Counting House, a half-timbered jettied medieval Grade 2 listed building that dates back to 1609, looks set to welcome customers next month, having sat empty for more than 12 years.

The property – for which stone from Pontefract Castle is believed to have been used in its construction – was originally a merchant’s ‘counting’ house before being subdivided into homes.

It was then used as a pub for almost 30 years after the late Malcolm Lister, an architect who was renowned for renovating old buildings, bought and rescued it in the 1980s.

The Counting House

However, it has sat empty since the last tenants closed their pub in 2012.

Mr Lister’s son, Guy, has recently invested heavily in restoration work including lime rendering, plastering and re-roofing to ensure the historic building now has a positive future ahead.

He placed the property on the market for sale or let with York-based commercial property firm Barry Crux & Company.

Agency director Andrew Spencer said: “We’re really pleased to have completed the letting of the Counting House, and to have done so to an experienced pub and restaurant operator who we know have fantastic plans for its future.

Company director Andrew Spencer

“The Counting House is a precious and much-loved listed building that has been restored to a really high standard by the freeholder, who has done so in line with the various restrictions in place, given its listed status.

“We had strong interest from a number of parties once we went to market, which demonstrates the value in re-investing into older properties which have great histories and character. They have such appeal to all.

“It is a building full of charm, character and history with Georgian windows and Victorian fireplaces, and now of course it has a positive future too.

“The new operators will of course be making their own announcements over their plans, but all being well the final bits of the fit-out, such as the kitchens, will be completed in the coming weeks and they’ll be opening the doors to the paying public in March.”

Architect Guy Lister at the Counting House

The town centre property still has many of its original features including a ground floor of stonework with exposed beams.

It has lounge bars on both the ground and first floors, with space for around 60 diners in the restaurant area.

It also has a roof terrace.

Mr Spencer added: “This is great news for the people of Pontefract, and the surrounding area. It was very clear in the letting of this property that it was only to be let to be used as a high-class establishment.

“A big part of its history was being a pub so it is great that it is being put back to that use, and we know that it will be done in a sensitive manner.

"The Counting House is an important part of Pontefract’s history. It has been nice to play a small role in the next part of its story, and we wish the owner, and the new tenants, every success.”