Popular Castleford charity shop to close this weekend due to it 'losing money'

The charity shop chain Scope has announced the closure of its Castleford branch.

The Castleford shop is one of 77 stores set to close, with it officially shutting its doors this Saturday, March 15.

Debbie Boylen, head of retail at Scope, said: “We are very sad to confirm, our charity shop at 83 Carlton Street, Castleford will be closing.

"We’ve had such incredible support from this wonderful and generous community. We never take the decision to close our stores lightly.”

The charity, which launched in 1952, aims to create opportunities and provide information and support for people with disabilities.

However, in January, Scope announced it would be closing most of its charity shops after forecasting that its retail operations would make a loss of £1.5m in 2025.

Boylen continued: “Scope has been campaigning for disability equality for over 70 years. Our shops have helped us raise vital income to support our work with disabled people and their families. “ “Despite our teams' best efforts our shops are collectively now losing money when taking account of all of their costs.”

Ahead of the closure, the local branch has taken to social media to thank their “amazing” staff and customers.

A spokesperson from Scope Castleford said: We want to thank our amazing shop team and volunteers for their hard work. We truly couldn't have achieved all we have without the time and dedication you've given to us over the years.

“We would also like to thank all our wonderful customers for the support you have shown us over the years allowing us to be involved in an amazing community.”