A much-loved boutique ladieswear shop in Castleford is set to close after decades serving the town.

Sisters, in Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, started life as a stall in Castleford market back in 1955.

Sisters Doll and Bub helped their parents run the stall in the 1960s and played a bigger role in their teenage years, eventually taking over the family business.

They opened their first shop on Carlton Street in the late 1980s and eventually moved into the shopping centre in 1992.

Bub and Doll at Sisters

It’s been a journey that’s made them familiar to the whole town and their shop more than just a place to buy clothes.

The sisters have grown up alongside different generations of Castleford people.

Doll said: “It's a small town but a good community and that's what’s nice about Castleford. We've liked and enjoyed it all these years.

"It's a great town. The people are lovely and they always have been. It's got better the longer we've been here.”

The sisters in the same spot years earlier

Since the announcement of the closure the shop has been inundated with people sending their best wishes – and asking them to stay.

Bub said: “The reaction we've had, people have been in tears and made us cry, and that has been every single day for two weeks.

“People have been saying ‘we love you’ and telling us stories about the first top they bought when they were 18 or 21 and some lovely stories about big birthdays and weddings.

"We haven't had time to think and take a step back. It's been amazing but very emotional at the same time.

“Closing our doors is not going to be easy.”

Bub said it’s been more than a shop to many people who have come in to share their troubles.

She added: “What’s said in the shop, stays in the shop.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all the wonderful staff that have worked with us overs the years.”

Sisters is set to close at the end of September.

