Regulars have been treated to a grand launch week, including a VIP afternoon with JT, the mascot of rugby league team, Castleford Tigers.

The hostelry closed several weeks ago for a full refurbishment, which has modernised both the interior and exterior of the building.

Inside, the pub has seen a full transformation, including new furniture and décor throughout, and structural changes to maximise the use of the existing space.

Manager Sarah Gill and staff at the newly-refurbished The Singing Chocker.

Sarah Gill, General Manager of the Singing Chocker, said: “With Easter just passed we opened at the perfect time to welcome back both old and new faces and show off our amazing refurbishment.

“We had some outstanding activities which were thoroughly enjoyed by everyone, including a raffle and face painting on Easter Sunday and we were so excited to show everyone the new and improved Singing Chocker.”

As a Flaming Grill pub, the Singing Chocker will also offer the brand’s renowned flame-grilled food and sizzling skillets.

And a new breakfast menu has also been introduced.

Significant improvements have been made internally and externally at the pub.

The popular sports pub has had its existing facilities upgraded as part of the renovations, meaning fans can enjoy their own dedicated viewing zone by the bar, showing the latest games from Sky and BT,

Significant improvements have been made externally, with the beer garden increasing the number of covers by over 70. A new under-cover heated area has been added, complete with a new 75 inch TV.

The pub is dog-friendly both inside and out, meaning that those who want to bring their furry friends can do so.

The Singing Chocker also has a regular programme of events, including quiz night on a Tuesday, Fizz Fridays and free pool from 5pm on Sundays.

The Singing Chocker at Junction 32 Shopping outlet in Glasshoughton, Castleford.

