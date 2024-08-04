Popular metal fabrication company announces completion of new headquarters in Knottingley
The upgrade focuses on expanding the manufacturing capabilities of the business, that is just off Old Great North Road, to meet growing customer demand.
The refurbishment involved a complete overhaul of facilities, modernising the office space to improve overall efficiency.
This work has formed part of a strategy to release more space for manufacturing, allowing the company to install a new state of the art painting and powder coating facility.
Commenting on the refurbishment, Chris Wallage, Managing Director of C&C Fabrications, said: "We are pleased to announce the refurbishment of our facilities in Ferrybridge. This investment demonstrates our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and reinforces our position in the metal fabrication industry.
"With our upgraded infrastructure, we are well-positioned to increase our operations to manage increased demand while maintaining the quality and service standards our clients expect from us."
