Popular pizza chain celebrates Wakefield branch opening by giving away 500 free pizzas
The chain pizza restaurant and delivery service officially opened the doors to its new Wakefield branch, on Kirkgate, on Sunday (April 6).
To celebrate the opening of Pizza Pizza Wakefield, 500 free pizzas were given out to customers – which were all scooped up by hungry locals in under three hours.
A spokesperson for Pizza Pizza said: “To celebrate the launch of our new Wakefield branch, we gave away 500 free pizzas to introduce ourselves to the community, and we completely sold out within just a few hours due to the incredible turnout!”
The chain, which is known for their variety of freshly-cooked pizzas, already has four branches in West Yorkshire – three in Leeds and one in Harrogate.
Alongside pizzas, the restaurant also sells calzones, burgers and fried chicken.
Pizza Pizza Wakefield is open from 4.30pm to midnight every day.
