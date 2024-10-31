A popular Asian fusion takeaway in Pontefract town centre has been allowed to stay open after scores of customers came out in support.

Little Chopsticks on Gillygate has been allowed retrospective planning permission for a change of use from a hairdressers.

It received 52 comments from members of the public all of which were in favour.

One resident said: “By far the best food available in Pontefract town right now.

"I have friends who are travelling from York and Selby on a regular basis to get food from here.

"Having Asian cuisine available adds diversity to the town and encourages people to experience different cultures and food traditions.”

Another said: “The owner is passionate and professional about Japanese and Asian cuisine.

"This restaurant/takeaway brings in a diverse food culture to the community and neighbourhood.”

A further comment said: “It's what our community needs more of someone who does everything by the books and is always happy to give back and help others.

"The food in this place is second to none and not another place around our area who can match his standards.

“Please give him the chance to become a better place.”

A case officer by Wakefield Council planning officers said: “Whilst the proposed development does not increase the retail offer within the area, the development also replaces a non-retail use (a former hairdressers) and does not result in the loss of any retain provision.

"Planning history for the site indicates that the building has never been in retail use, with its conversion from a dwelling to a hairdressing salon approved in 1989 and retained as such until the current change of use.”

Some concerns were raised about a flue at the rear of the rear of the building being out of character with the area.

A design and access statement provided on behalf of the applicant said: “The proposals are a functional usage of the existing premises.

"The kitchen extract is mounted to the rear of the building tucked away behind the neighbouring shops extension.

"If the premises were to discontinue to be used for hot food the extract could be removed leaving very little trace it was ever there.

"The front of the property is to be kept as originally intended with no changes keeping in mind the locally listed heritage assets.”