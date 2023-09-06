News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Poundland to open one of its biggest stores in Pontefract, creating 31 jobs

The popular pound shop will open one of its biggest store in West Yorkshire this weekend, creating 31 new jobs in Pontefract.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The brand new ‘destination’ Poundland shop was confirmed for the district’s centre earlier this year and will finally open its doors at 8am this Saturday, September 9.

The site, at Baileygate Retail Park, Pontefract, was previously occupied by Poundstretcher, which closed around three months ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new shop will sell a variety of items including everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks, health and beauty, entertainment and stationery.

The new Poundland will open in Pontefract this Saturday.The new Poundland will open in Pontefract this Saturday.
The new Poundland will open in Pontefract this Saturday.
Most Popular

The ‘destination’ store will also feature extra-wide aisles and sell fresh, chilled and frozen food, beer, wines and spririts as well as clothing and homeware - with the new Poundland designed for maximum convenience and to allow customers to do more of their shopping in a single trip.

Over the last five years, the popular pound shop has been undertaking a range revolution in its stores, adding new categories such as clothing, homewares, and chilled and frozen food to give customers an alternative to supermarkets.

Read More
Here's when Wakefield Wilkos will close - with 19 redundancies

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in Pontefract and we know from talking to customers that shoppers are looking forward to the opening of our new store.

The Poundland will replace the old Poundstretcher in South Baileygate Retail Park, Pontefract.The Poundland will replace the old Poundstretcher in South Baileygate Retail Park, Pontefract.
The Poundland will replace the old Poundstretcher in South Baileygate Retail Park, Pontefract.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re working hard to make sure our new store will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a convenient location.

“And just like all our stores, it will offer amazing value to customers looking to make their money go further.”

Related topics:PoundlandPontefractWest Yorkshire