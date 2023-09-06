Watch more videos on Shots!

The brand new ‘destination’ Poundland shop was confirmed for the district’s centre earlier this year and will finally open its doors at 8am this Saturday, September 9.

The site, at Baileygate Retail Park, Pontefract, was previously occupied by Poundstretcher, which closed around three months ago.

The new shop will sell a variety of items including everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks, health and beauty, entertainment and stationery.

The new Poundland will open in Pontefract this Saturday.

The ‘destination’ store will also feature extra-wide aisles and sell fresh, chilled and frozen food, beer, wines and spririts as well as clothing and homeware - with the new Poundland designed for maximum convenience and to allow customers to do more of their shopping in a single trip.

Over the last five years, the popular pound shop has been undertaking a range revolution in its stores, adding new categories such as clothing, homewares, and chilled and frozen food to give customers an alternative to supermarkets.

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in Pontefract and we know from talking to customers that shoppers are looking forward to the opening of our new store.

The Poundland will replace the old Poundstretcher in South Baileygate Retail Park, Pontefract.

“We’re working hard to make sure our new store will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a convenient location.