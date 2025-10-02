Prominent Pontefract pub to close for major £200K revamp

A well-known Upton pub will close next week for a £200,000 refurbishment that will help it thrive for the long-term.

The overhaul of The Upton Arms on the High Street is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Barnsley born-and-bred Simon Woodcock and Richard Hepplestone, who run nine other pubs across South and West Yorkshire.

The pair took over The Upton Arms at the end of 2024 and, along with manager and Pontefract resident Declan Webster, have worked tirelessly to revive its fortunes following periods of closure.

The investment will upgrade the tired pub into a top-notch family friendly local specialising in sports and entertainment and boasting a lovely new outside area.

Declan and Richard at The Upton Arms.

The Upton Arms shuts its doors after last orders on October 5 and is scheduled to reopen in late October with a Halloween-themed launch weekend featuring kids’ and adults’ parties to mark the occasion.

Outside, the building will be repainted with new lighting and signage being installed.

A disused paved space will become a 50-seater outdoor area complete with new furniture, planting and festoon lighting.

The extensive works inside encompass everything from redecorating to new furniture, flooring and soft furnishings plus a refresh of the toilets.

The Upton Arms is to undergo a £200K revamp.

The new-look pub will have a spacious bar with cosy corners and a new stage for entertainers, a comfortable lounge and a dedicated sports zone, kitted out with a new pool table, two halo darts boards with electronic scoring and big screens showing Sky and TNT Sports.

There will also be a function room for 100 guests.

Simon and Richard are keen for The Upton Arms to serve as a community hub and are promising a busy programme of events with “something for everyone” to bring residents together.

On the cards are everything from live music and karaoke to bingo, quiz nights and Open the Box. There will be special activities at key occasions like Easter and Christmas

and fundraisers in aid of local good causes selected by regulars.

With sports enthusiasts in mind, the pub will also screen major tournaments and is recruiting for pool and darts teams.

In addition, the pub will foster budding local musical talent with open mike nights and other performance opportunities.

Richard said: “Residents had been concerned for The Upton Arms’ future, and we’ve had lots of support since taking over.

"Former customers are returning who hadn’t been in for years, and all ages are using the pub including multiple generations of some families.

"There’s a great sense of community in Upton and that’s reflected in the pub’s warm atmosphere – everyone knows each other, and we’ve been treated like family and friends from the off.

"The revamp is a great way to thank people for their backing and celebrate the end of our first year at The Upton Arms.

"We’ve consulted regulars on the designs and can’t wait to show them their new-look local.”

Declan said: “The revamp will transform The Upton Arms – it’ll look totally different.

"It’s just what’s needed to get it back to its glory days when it was the focal point of local life. People are very excited.”