Prosura shortlisted for Insurance Times Award

By Laura Wood
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2024, 13:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Prosura, the Wakefield-based business and lifestyle insurance broker, is celebrating after being named a finalist in the Insurance Broker of the Year category at the Insurance Times Awards.

The Insurance Times Awards are designed to celebrate excellence, impact and innovation across the insurance industry, recognising the very best and brightest individuals and companies in the business.

“Being shortlisted for ‘Insurance Broker of the Year’ at the Insurance Times Awards is just another achievement to add to our list of good news this year!” comments Jon Newall, CEO at Prosura. “This is our third accolade this year alone, and it’s a real testament to the passion, dedication and hard work of our incredible team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As an independent broker, being recognised on a national level will always feel special to us. Every day, our focus is on making a genuine difference to businesses and individuals, and this recognition is the perfect reflection of that.

Jon Newall - Managing Director of Prosura.Jon Newall - Managing Director of Prosura.
Jon Newall - Managing Director of Prosura.

“We’re riding a wave of good news at the minute, and it’s not stopping here. So, watch this space!”

To be shortlisted in the Insurance Broker of the Year category, Prosura showcased its strong performance against business goals, along with examples of how they’ve transformed customer experiences, particularly in claims and risk management.

In addition to this, Prosura highlighted their investment in developing the team’s skills and professional qualifications whilst also demonstrating innovation and how, as a business, they champion important values, industry standards and embrace their communities - reinforcing their impact within the industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosura will now embark on a formal interview with a panel of leading experts within the insurance industry, before attending The Insurance Times Awards ceremony at the prestigious Grosvenor House on Park Lane, London, on Wednesday 4th December 2024.

Related topics:WakefieldLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice