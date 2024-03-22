£20million government cash set aside for Castleford - your views on how it's spent are wanted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money has been set aside for the town by the Government, on the condition that the council submits detailed plans showing how this money will be spent, by August 1.

The £20m would not be received as a lump sum but instead will allow for smaller, ongoing work to take place over the next 10 years.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who lives or works in Castleford about what improvements they think could be made in the town.

“This will build on the exciting projects already underway in Castleford as part of the £23m Towns Fund deal. Which includes opening up the riverside and a new skills and flexible working hub, as well as general improvements to the local area.

“It’s a really positive time for the town so get involved and help us shape its future.”

To unlock the funding and make sure the projects are right for Castleford, and all those who live, work and visit the town, engagement events have been taking place throughout March including at schools and colleges, to find out what’s important to younger residents.

The council is keen to deliver projects that include improvements to safety and security, schemes focused on transport and better connectivity, as well as projects that will protect the towns heritage and regenerate its high streets.