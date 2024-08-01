£40m turnover expected as engineering firm acquires Wakefield boiler manufacturer founded in 19th century

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An engineering firm has acquired a Wakefield-based boiler manufacture and repair company.

Staffordshire-based Ropsley Ltd, the holding company of PJD Mechanical Engineering has acquired Green’s Power, which is based near Chantry Bridge.

The Wakefield firm invented the economiser, which saves heat from a boiler that would otherwise be wasted, in 1841 and is now a global provider of heat transfer, economiser and industrial boiler products.

PJD said the acquisition will mean the expansion of one of the largest independent groups in the UK power and industrial markets.

Green's Power has been acquired by Ropsley Ltd.

It has a team of more than 250 specialists and an annual turnover exceeding £40m.

David Hayle, from Ropsley Ltd, said: “We’re pleased to announce this acquisition and are keen to begin integrating the businesses and offering a seamless solution to customers new and old.

“Now that the economic challenges of the past few years are behind us, we’re very much setting our sights on further exponential growth and look forward to supporting this iconic business with the next phase of its development.”

Chris Wright, operations director of Green’s Power adds: “Green’s has been operating within the industry since 1821 and over this period, it established itself as a global leader in the provision of boiler equipment and services.

“We’re now very much looking forward to the future, and our partnership with the Ropsley portfolio, to continue being a truly progressive developer of solutions within the group’s core sectors.”

The firm hopes the acquisition will combined PJD’s strengths in installation, equipment repairs, and servicing with Green’s in in design, engineering and manufacturing.