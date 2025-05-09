Public asked to suggest locations for new Aldi stores
Customers across Yorkshire have been asked to help the supermarket – the fourth biggest in the UK – decide where it should build new stores as it seeks to expand.
Aldi has asked the public to direct their suggestions by email to [email protected] and state the location in the subject.
It added that suggestions should be submitted by June 8, and that it will share its next list of priority locations later in the year.
Jonathan Neale, managing director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’ve always believed that great quality food should be within everyone’s reach and many communities would therefore still benefit from having an Aldi nearby.
“We’re always looking at key places where we see potential, but we want to hear directly from the public about where the demand is greatest. Their input is invaluable as we continue to grow and bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to more areas across Britain.”
There are 1,050 Aldi stores in the UK, and the supermarket plans to expand this to more than 1,500.
Aldi will create a shortlist of the most popular locations which have been submitted, and local demand and property availability will also be considered.
Other requirements include a catchment area of around 15,000 people, a minimum site size of two acres, and a site with “prominent main road frontage with good visibility and access.”
Aldi’s full list of site requirements can be found at: www.aldi.co.uk/corporate/property/required-towns
