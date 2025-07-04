PureGym in Pontefract: New gym to bring ‘flexible, affordable fitness’ to Pontefract, creating nine jobs

A brand new PureGym will open up in Pontefract later this year.

The gym, which will open up in South Baileygate Retail Park later this year, will feature a variety of state-of-the-art equipment, including fixed resistance machines and free weights.

Members will be able to access the gym at all times, with them also able to book a variety of health and fitness sessions including spin and zumba classes.

A PureGym spokesperson said: "There is a huge appetite for flexible, affordable fitness in Wakefield and we are delighted to be expanding our presence in the area with a brand new gym in Pontefract.

"Located on the South Baileygate Retail Park, the 10,000 square foot gym will provide members with 24/7 access to hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a broad range of classes and access to our certified PT – all through our low-cost, zero contract memberships.

"The new club will be a brilliant addition to the local community, driving footfall to the retail park and creating nine jobs in the thriving health and fitness sector.

"We look forward to welcoming our new members to PureGym Pontefract – check out our opening offer!”

PureGym Pontefract will open later this year, with an opening date to be confirmed “soon”.

Those wanting to join can sign-up now, with an opening offer of £12.99 a month – opposed to the regular £23.99 a month for a ‘regular’ membership.