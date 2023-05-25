Cook Stars Leeds South and North Wakefield has been set up by Lisa Pendlebury, 42, who lives in East Ardsley.

She decided to leave the banking industry after being diagnosed with cancer in December 2021. Now in remission, Lisa has decided to follow her heart and do things that fulfill her.

Lisa said: “I was previously a mortgage advisor and in 2021 I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, meaning that I am unable to have my own children.

Lisa Pendlebury has launched Cookstars South Leeds and North Wakefield.

"Thankfully, I am okay now but I made the decision to do things that make me happy.

"And that is where Cook Stars comes in. I love cooking and so I will be holding cookery classes for children aged two to 17.”

The classes will be split into different age ranges. The ‘minis’ will be for kids aged two to four; the juniors for children aged five to 11; and academy classes for young people from 11 to 17.

Lisa will also be holding private cookery parties and themed workshops and events.

Lisa, a former mortgage advisor, will be teaching children from two to 17 how to bake and cook.

Children can expect to not only learn how to bake, but to prepare meals such as cannelloni and lasagne.

She added: “I aim to be able to provide these workshops through schools and Wakefield Council, because I want to make my classes accessible to children whose parents may not be able to otherwise afford it.”

Her first classes are being held at the Churwell Community Centre near Morley and sessions in the Wakefield district are set to be announced soon.

For more information, visit: https://www.cookstars.co.uk/cooking-classes/leeds-south-and-north-wakefield?fbclid=IwAR2kXR_fhnNaFq-0xB4tlcyazkCR_3cvfK6rD-AbWofvV0tx5WOPFw_FXQ4

Lisa's aim is to be able to teach children to cook in schools.

