‘Remarkable achievement’ as local company wins prestigious gold award

Boss Training, a West Yorkshire-based health and safety training provider has been awarded the 2024 RoSPA Gold Award for Health & Safety Excellence.

The RoSPA Gold Award, a highly respected accolade signifying outstanding practices in health and safety is only awarded to organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to the well-being of its employees, clients, and customers. In recognition of Boss Training’s commitment and dedication to safety, they were invited to the awards ceremony at the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel in London.

Thomas Burwell, Director of Boss Training said:

“It was an amazing experience to share the stage with such illustrious organisations as L’Oreal, BAE Systems, Amey, and Qatar Petroleum. But more than that, it proves how far we have advanced in a relatively short time. A truly remarkable achievement!”

Boss Training's Director Thomas accepting the RoSPA Gold award

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director said:

“Workplace accidents don’t just pose financial risks & operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging & rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.

We congratulate Boss Training for winning a prestigious RoSPA award & showing an unwavering commitment to keeping customers, clients & employees safe from accidental harm & injury.”

This achievement holds significant importance as it not only acknowledges Boss Training's exemplary safety performance but also highlights the company's proactive approach towards preventing accidents and injuries in the workplace. Workplace safety is paramount, and the RoSPA Gold Award serves as a testament to Boss Training's ongoing efforts to lead the way in creating safer work environments for all.

Boss Training's Director Thomas and Contract Delivery Lead Rhys showcasing the RoSPA Gold award.