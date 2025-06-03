Revealed: Here are the Wakefield District's top 100 performing companies
The Top 100 Companies in Wakefield event was launched last year, and this year’s event continues to build on that success, with many of the businesses listed attending.
This year three new categories were introduced.
The first recognised the importance and value of small to medium sized enterprises (SME’s).
Storelogs Holdings Ltd took the top spot in this category, placing at number 17 on the list.
Minster Law Ltd were recognised as the year’s highest climber, moving up 72 places from number 96 last year to number 24.
The third category celebrated the highest new entry on the list and saw Ardagh Glass Ltd coming straight in at number six.
It was all change at the top this year with Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC – better known as HARIBO - taking the number one spot.
Caddick Construction Ltd came in second, and Newly Weds Foods placed third.
Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have earned a well-deserved place on our 2025 list.
"I’m always impressed with the level of innovation and resilience that our local entrepreneurs demonstrate, and it’s at the heart of a successful Wakefield.
“The Top 100 promotes the successes of our top performing businesses. It demonstrates the supportive environment we have for growth and investment in our area and it recognises hard-working people from all over the district, who contribute so much to our local business community.”
Guest speaker Henry Rigg, CEO of the 3M Buckley Innovation Centre, said: “It’s inspiring to see such a diverse range of innovative companies thriving in Wakefield.
"Some draw strength from the district’s proud heritage, while others are emerging as exciting new players with promising futures. Highlighting these success stories is vital - it encourages more businesses to embrace innovation, challenge limits and aim higher.”
The Wakefield Top 100 list is compiled by researchers at the University of Huddersfield using data including profit, employee numbers and growth.
Full list of the Top 100 are:
DUNHILLS PLC (HARIBO UK)
CADDICK CONSTRUCTION LIMITED
NEWLY WEDS FOODS ACQUISITION LIMITED
FORZA FOODS LIMITED
CARD FACTORY PLC
ARDAGH GLASS LIMITED
REUSE GLASS UK LIMITED (URM (UK) LIMITED)
ULTIMA FURNITURE SYSTEMS LIMITED
BRAVESHIRE LIMITED (W.E. RAWSON)
SEW-EURODRIVE LIMITED
CCL LABEL LIMITED (CCL LABEL)
CARS 2 LIMITED (CARS2)
GENERATOR POWER LIMITED (GENERATOR POWER)
HAGUE PRINT MEDIA SUPPLIES LIMITED (HAGUE GROUP)
PELICAN ENGINEERING CO. LIMITED (PELICAN ENGINEERING GROUP)
LINPAC PACKAGING LIMITED (LINPAC PACKAGING)
STORELOGS HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE ICE CO STORAGE & LOGISTICS)
STOELZLE FLACONNAGE LIMITED
KILLGERM GROUP LIMITED (KILLGERM GROUP)
WASTECARE GROUP LIMITED (WASTECARE)
JOULE HOT WATER SYSTEMS UK LTD
LEEDS COMMERCIAL LIMITED (LEEDS COMMERCIAL VEHICLE HIRE)
THURSTON GROUP LIMITED (THURSTON GROUP)
MINSTER LAW LIMITED (MINSTER LAW)
SPECTRUM COMMUNITY HEALTH C.I.C.
TEVA UK LIMITED
PRODUCTION PARK HOLDINGS LIMITED
ADL PLC (ADLCARE)
PLASMOR (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
LPW GROUP LTD (LPW GROUP)
POWELL ENGINEERING UK LIMITED
PACKO INOX LIMITED
GRAVITY FITNESS LIMITED (GRAVITY ACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT)
SNF (UK) LIMITED
J MARR HOLDINGS LIMITED
FINDPATH LIMITED (SANDAL WAKEFIELD)
AUTOMATED INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS WAKEFIELD LIMITED
BRITISH ELECTRIC LAMPS LIMITED (BELL LIGHTING)
STROMA BUILDING CONTROL LIMITED (BBS BUILDING CONTROL)
BANWAIT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
AIREA PLC
ADE POWER LIMITED (ADVANCED DIESEL ENGINEERING)
AVTO HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASHLEIGH)
ABVR HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASTON BARCLAY)
HUNTER HOLDINGS LIMITED (HARTE)
TEAM17 GROUP PLC (EVERPLAY GROUP PLC)
PREMIER QUALITY FOODS LIMITED
LOSCOE INVESTMENTS LTD (ACORN WEB OFFSET
HESSLE PLANT LIMITED
SWITALSKIS SOLICITORS LIMITED
DUYNIE LIMITED (DUYNIE)
OSSETT HOLDINGS LIMITED (ZEINA FOODS)
JDS50 LIMITED
TEI LIMITED
ACUMEN WASTE SERVICES LIMITED
SNOWDEN SEAMLESS FLOORS LIMITED
KOLORCRAFT HOLDINGS LIMITED
H H CIVILS HOLDINGS LIMITED
ESSECO UK LIMITED
OE ELECTRICS LIMITED (OE ELECTRICS)
ORION DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (ORION HOMES)
LYNX CONCRETE HOLDINGS LIMITED
PARKSIDE FLEXIBLES (EUROPE) LIMITED
SHAMAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ATTENDS LIMITED
YPM GROUP LIMITED (KARNOVA)
KEY ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS & STOREFITTERS LIMITED (KEY GROUP)
MAYOR RESTAURANTS LIMITED
KAYE’S HOTELS LIMITED
THE HARRIS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
CLARKS VEHICLE HOLDINGS LIMITE
NIMBUS BUILDING PRODUCTS LIMITED
WAKEFIELD SHIRT COMPANY LIMITED
TILSATEC LIMITED
TARGET COMPONENTS LIMITED
THOMAS FAWCETT & SONS,LIMITED
WILKES VENDING SERVICES LIMITED
ERNEST COOPER LIMITED (ERNEST COOPER)
PAPERWORK (PAPER CONVERTORS) LIMITED
OAKHURST COURT HOLDINGS LIMITED
PETER DUFFY HOLDINGS LIMITED
OB GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
SENSIO LIMITED (SENSIO)
TRANTER LIMITED
WNF GROUP LIMITED (MILLENNIUM SUPPORT)
HI-WIRE LIMITED
TYTO LEASING LIMITED (BLUESTONE)
4DS (HOLDINGS) LTD
ALPHAMORE CORPORATION LTD
GRAFITEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
HORIZON PLATFORMS LIMITED (HORIZON PLATFORMS)
GROUP RHODES LIMITED (GROUP RHODES)
NEXANS POWER ACCESSORIES (UK) LTD
NATIONWIDE STRUCTURES HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONCEPT RECRUITMENT GROUP LIMITED
ROSE ROOFING LIMITED
ROLF C. HAGEN (U.K.) LIMITED
FUEL EXPRESS LIMITED
NEWTON HOLDINGS YORKSHIRE LIMITED (HSD ONLINE)
