Revealed: Here are the Wakefield District's top 100 performing companies

Representatives from the local business community have joined Wakefield Council to celebrate another great year of business investment and growth.

The Top 100 Companies in Wakefield event was launched last year, and this year’s event continues to build on that success, with many of the businesses listed attending.

This year three new categories were introduced.

The first recognised the importance and value of small to medium sized enterprises (SME’s).

Storelogs Holdings Ltd took the top spot in this category, placing at number 17 on the list.

Minster Law Ltd were recognised as the year’s highest climber, moving up 72 places from number 96 last year to number 24.

The third category celebrated the highest new entry on the list and saw Ardagh Glass Ltd coming straight in at number six.

It was all change at the top this year with Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC – better known as HARIBO - taking the number one spot.

Caddick Construction Ltd came in second, and Newly Weds Foods placed third.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have earned a well-deserved place on our 2025 list.

"I’m always impressed with the level of innovation and resilience that our local entrepreneurs demonstrate, and it’s at the heart of a successful Wakefield.

“The Top 100 promotes the successes of our top performing businesses. It demonstrates the supportive environment we have for growth and investment in our area and it recognises hard-working people from all over the district, who contribute so much to our local business community.”

Guest speaker Henry Rigg, CEO of the 3M Buckley Innovation Centre, said: “It’s inspiring to see such a diverse range of innovative companies thriving in Wakefield.

"Some draw strength from the district’s proud heritage, while others are emerging as exciting new players with promising futures. Highlighting these success stories is vital - it encourages more businesses to embrace innovation, challenge limits and aim higher.”

The Wakefield Top 100 list is compiled by researchers at the University of Huddersfield using data including profit, employee numbers and growth.

Full list of the Top 100 are:

DUNHILLS PLC (HARIBO UK)

CADDICK CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

NEWLY WEDS FOODS ACQUISITION LIMITED

FORZA FOODS LIMITED

CARD FACTORY PLC

ARDAGH GLASS LIMITED

REUSE GLASS UK LIMITED (URM (UK) LIMITED)

ULTIMA FURNITURE SYSTEMS LIMITED

BRAVESHIRE LIMITED (W.E. RAWSON)

SEW-EURODRIVE LIMITED

CCL LABEL LIMITED (CCL LABEL)

CARS 2 LIMITED (CARS2)

GENERATOR POWER LIMITED (GENERATOR POWER)

HAGUE PRINT MEDIA SUPPLIES LIMITED (HAGUE GROUP)

PELICAN ENGINEERING CO. LIMITED (PELICAN ENGINEERING GROUP)

LINPAC PACKAGING LIMITED (LINPAC PACKAGING)

STORELOGS HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE ICE CO STORAGE & LOGISTICS)

STOELZLE FLACONNAGE LIMITED

KILLGERM GROUP LIMITED (KILLGERM GROUP)

WASTECARE GROUP LIMITED (WASTECARE)

JOULE HOT WATER SYSTEMS UK LTD

LEEDS COMMERCIAL LIMITED (LEEDS COMMERCIAL VEHICLE HIRE)

THURSTON GROUP LIMITED (THURSTON GROUP)

MINSTER LAW LIMITED (MINSTER LAW)

SPECTRUM COMMUNITY HEALTH C.I.C.

TEVA UK LIMITED

PRODUCTION PARK HOLDINGS LIMITED

ADL PLC (ADLCARE)

PLASMOR (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

LPW GROUP LTD (LPW GROUP)

POWELL ENGINEERING UK LIMITED

PACKO INOX LIMITED

GRAVITY FITNESS LIMITED (GRAVITY ACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT)

SNF (UK) LIMITED

J MARR HOLDINGS LIMITED

FINDPATH LIMITED (SANDAL WAKEFIELD)

AUTOMATED INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS WAKEFIELD LIMITED

BRITISH ELECTRIC LAMPS LIMITED (BELL LIGHTING)

STROMA BUILDING CONTROL LIMITED (BBS BUILDING CONTROL)

BANWAIT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

AIREA PLC

ADE POWER LIMITED (ADVANCED DIESEL ENGINEERING)

AVTO HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASHLEIGH)

ABVR HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASTON BARCLAY)

HUNTER HOLDINGS LIMITED (HARTE)

TEAM17 GROUP PLC (EVERPLAY GROUP PLC)

PREMIER QUALITY FOODS LIMITED

LOSCOE INVESTMENTS LTD (ACORN WEB OFFSET

HESSLE PLANT LIMITED

SWITALSKIS SOLICITORS LIMITED

DUYNIE LIMITED (DUYNIE)

OSSETT HOLDINGS LIMITED (ZEINA FOODS)

JDS50 LIMITED

TEI LIMITED

ACUMEN WASTE SERVICES LIMITED

SNOWDEN SEAMLESS FLOORS LIMITED

KOLORCRAFT HOLDINGS LIMITED

H H CIVILS HOLDINGS LIMITED

ESSECO UK LIMITED

OE ELECTRICS LIMITED (OE ELECTRICS)

ORION DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (ORION HOMES)

LYNX CONCRETE HOLDINGS LIMITED

PARKSIDE FLEXIBLES (EUROPE) LIMITED

SHAMAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ATTENDS LIMITED

YPM GROUP LIMITED (KARNOVA)

KEY ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS & STOREFITTERS LIMITED (KEY GROUP)

MAYOR RESTAURANTS LIMITED

KAYE’S HOTELS LIMITED

THE HARRIS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CLARKS VEHICLE HOLDINGS LIMITE

NIMBUS BUILDING PRODUCTS LIMITED

WAKEFIELD SHIRT COMPANY LIMITED

TILSATEC LIMITED

TARGET COMPONENTS LIMITED

THOMAS FAWCETT & SONS,LIMITED

WILKES VENDING SERVICES LIMITED

ERNEST COOPER LIMITED (ERNEST COOPER)

PAPERWORK (PAPER CONVERTORS) LIMITED

OAKHURST COURT HOLDINGS LIMITED

PETER DUFFY HOLDINGS LIMITED

OB GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

SENSIO LIMITED (SENSIO)

TRANTER LIMITED

WNF GROUP LIMITED (MILLENNIUM SUPPORT)

HI-WIRE LIMITED

TYTO LEASING LIMITED (BLUESTONE)

4DS (HOLDINGS) LTD

ALPHAMORE CORPORATION LTD

GRAFITEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

HORIZON PLATFORMS LIMITED (HORIZON PLATFORMS)

GROUP RHODES LIMITED (GROUP RHODES)

NEXANS POWER ACCESSORIES (UK) LTD

NATIONWIDE STRUCTURES HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONCEPT RECRUITMENT GROUP LIMITED

ROSE ROOFING LIMITED

ROLF C. HAGEN (U.K.) LIMITED

FUEL EXPRESS LIMITED

NEWTON HOLDINGS YORKSHIRE LIMITED (HSD ONLINE)