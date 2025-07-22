Roann achieves record half-year results

By Marie Lees
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 10:10 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 10:32 BST
Roann, a leading fabricator and installer of high-volume, low-silica worktops, has announced it has achieved a record half year with turnover increasing by 50 percent to £5,277,718 when compared to the same period last year.

The Wakefield-based worktop specialist credits its growth to customer acquisition and major contract wins. In collaboration with design-led kitchen, bedroom and bathroom manufacturer Woodland NI, Roann has been appointed by McAleer & Rushe, one of the UK’s largest design and build construction companies, to install 359 kitchen worktops at The Bermondsey Project development in London.

Meanwhile, award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group has appointed Roann to provide kitchen and bathroom worktops for 265 plots at its Aylesbury Estate in Southwark, London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Between January and June, Roann’s 40-strong team fabricated 6,344 worktops, making it the busiest production period in the company’s 30-year history.

Wakefield-based worktop specialist, Roann, has announced it has achieved a record half year with turnover increasing by 50 percent.placeholder image
Wakefield-based worktop specialist, Roann, has announced it has achieved a record half year with turnover increasing by 50 percent.

Scott Wharton, operations and technical director at Roann said: "This strong start to the year has been driven by increasing our market share with long-standing customers, securing new contracts, and attracting new clients. Our strategic investment in people and factory improvements has given us the right team and the capacity to deliver our growth plans.

"Our pipeline is healthy and with increasing demand we are committed to growing our workforce with two new appointments in July and plan to further invest in our manufacturing capabilities."

In March 2025, Roann announced a £300,000 investment in its factory to support growth and sustainability goals, increasing its kitchen worktop fabrication capacity from 15,000 to 25,000 units per year.

Related topics:WakefieldLondonSouthwark
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice