ROANN DEMONSTRATES COMMITMENT TO BEST PRACTICE WITH WORKTOP FABRICATORS FEDERATION MEMBERSHIP

Roann, specialist fabricator and installer of high-volume low-silica worktops for house builders and consumers, has become a member of the Worktop Fabricators Federation (WFF).

The WFF, a non-profit trade association founded in 2020, promotes professionalism and collaboration across the worktop fabrication and stone masonry industries. Through networking, shared resources, and industry forums, WFF members work together to uphold best practices in health and safety, factory standards, and the use of high-quality equipment.

With over 100 members, the WFF fosters knowledge-sharing and continuous investment in training, processes, and technology, ensuring the highest standards of service and ethical business practices.

The membership is the latest in a long line of industry accreditations achieved by Roann. Established three decades ago in Wakefield, Roann fabricates over 15,000 worktops per year from its purpose-built factory which houses over £2m worth of state-of-the-art stone manufacturing machines and equipment.

Roann worktop at Millgate Homes.

Roann, which counts Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley PLC, Vistry Partnerships and David Wilson Homes amongst its customers, is accredited by ConstructionLine Gold, SafeContractor, SMAS Worksafe, and is a member of CQMS, reinforcing its commitment to health and safety within the UK construction sector. The company is also part of the Safety Schemes in Procurement (SSIP) Scheme, enhancing health and safety competence within the UK construction sector through a robust and impartial assessment approach.

Scott Wharton, Operations and Technical Director at Roann, said: “Roann has been championing the best, and safest, working practices in the industry for over 30 years and it’s fantastic that our peers have come together to create the WFF. Membership sends a clear signal to customers and colleagues alike that we are committed to professionalism, best practices and fair trade in worktop fabrication and installation.

“As the industry continues to raise standards, collaboration between fabricators, suppliers, and industry bodies is key to building trust, promoting best practices in manufacturing, and highlighting the exceptional quality of our products. By working together, we can showcase the professionalism and innovation that define our long-established industry.”

Nigel Fletcher, Operations Officer at WFF said: “We are actively seeking members of Roann’s calibre, who excel at what they do and can share best practices to elevate industry standards in quality and safety.

“Joining WFF is a strategic investment in excellence, offering access to a network of professionals committed to exceeding standards. Our members champion quality, safety, and premium service, safeguarding both our workforce and the wider industry.”

Based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and employing over 40 people, Roann is the only dedicated high-rise residential and house builder worktop supplier and installer in the UK. Through Roann at Home, the company also templates, manufactures, and installs worktops directly to homeowners across the UK.