Roann invests £300K in Wakefield factory to boost growth and sustainability efforts

Roann, a leading fabricator and installer of high-volume low-silica worktops, has announced a £300,000 investment in its Wakefield factory. This strategic investment will not only enhance production capacity and quality but also support its sustainability goals and continued growth.

The investment has funded cutting-edge machinery, including an edge polisher and computer numerical control (CNC) saw, which will improve quality and boost manufacturing efficiency to fulfil increasing demand from clients.

In addition, Roann will shortly commence upgrading its water filtration system. The new 800 litre system will help Roann’s 40-strong experienced team improve the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations as it will create a closed water recycling circle, reducing fresh water consumption by an estimated 90 per cent. Further benefits of the new system include reduced dust, less sediment accumulation, eliminating the need for Roann to shut down factory machinery for removal, and decreased wear and tear on the equipment.

Established over 30 years ago, Roann has grown year-on-year to become the UK’s only dedicated supplier of worktops for high-rise residential and house builders. This latest investment is part of Roann’s long-term growth strategy, increasing its kitchen worktop fabrication capacity from 15,000 to 25,000 units per year.

Scott Wharton, Operations and Technical Director at Roann, said: "We’re constantly striving to deliver the best and most sustainable working practices and craft the highest quality worktops. This £300K investment allows us to not only increase our production capacity but also enhance the environmental sustainability of our operations. By integrating the latest technologies, we’re able to continue to meet our clients' growing needs while minimising our impact on the planet and reinvest in training our people, and our factory."

Roann, which counts Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley PLC, Vistry Partnerships, and David Wilson Homes amongst its customers, recently became a member of the Worktop Fabricators Federation (WFF), reinforcing its commitment to health and safety within the UK construction sector. Through Roann at Home, the company also templates, manufactures, and installs worktops directly for homeowners across the UK.